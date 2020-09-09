Showers+at+times+in+several+parts+of+the+country+including+the+Western+Province

The Meteorological department stated that showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.



Fairly strong gusty winds about (50-60) kmph at times can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota and Nuwara-Eliya districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.