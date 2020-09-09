Two+more+arrested+for+assaulting+police+in+Bandaragama

Two more individuals have been arrested in connection with the assaulting of a group of police officers who attempted to raid a house with regard to a cannabis racket in Bandaragama- Marawa area.

Accordingly, 6 individuals have been arrested in connection to the assault.

Four individuals were arrested yesterday, and police stated that 3 females were amongst the arrested.

Four police officers were injured as a result of the incident and among the injured is a female police sergeant and a female police constable.