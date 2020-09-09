Further+investigations+regarding+the+tremors+in+Kandy

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said that a research would be launched regarding ground water and quake splits that occurred in several locations in the Kandy District from 29 August.

Participating at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday the Bureau’s Mineral Survey Division Director Nalinda Silva said that earth tremors had also occurred in those areas several years ago.

He said that this tremor condition occurs when mineral source excavations are carried out in the area.

Meanwhile, convening a media briefing yesterday Mahawaeli Development Assistant Director Wasantha Aehaelapitiya , said that there were earth tremor markings in the meters fixed in those locations.

Earth tremor conditions were reported on several occasions in locations in the Kandy District including Anuragama, Haaragama, Gurudeniya, Talaathuoya, Ambakotey and Aluthwatta.