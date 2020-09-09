සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Samples from the sea water around the oil tanker, to the Government analyst today

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 8:29

Samples+from+the+sea+water+around+the+oil+tanker%2C+to+the+Government+analyst+today

The samples obtained from around the New Diamond oil tanker, is to be sent to the government analyst this morning.


The superintendent of the marine conservation authority, Terney Pradeep Kumara noted that all measures have been taken to send the samples through the laboratories belonging to the authority.


He added that a report pertaining to the samples could also be obtained within two days.


The samples are to be directed to the government analyst based on the direction given by the Attorney General.


The respective vessel is currently 50 nautical miles away and the black oil spill has extended to nearly a 2 mile radius.


The tanker reignited for a second time recently, and the fire was completely contained last morning.


Trending News

Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
09 September 2020
Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
Lane rule again from 14 September
09 September 2020
Lane rule again from 14 September
Rains to continue in several areas
09 September 2020
Rains to continue in several areas
Suspect arrested over assault on dog
09 September 2020
Suspect arrested over assault on dog
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,147
09 September 2020
Five (05) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,147

International News

10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.