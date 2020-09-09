Samples from the sea water around the oil tanker, to the Government analyst today

The samples obtained from around the New Diamond oil tanker, is to be sent to the government analyst this morning.

The superintendent of the marine conservation authority, Terney Pradeep Kumara noted that all measures have been taken to send the samples through the laboratories belonging to the authority.

He added that a report pertaining to the samples could also be obtained within two days.

The samples are to be directed to the government analyst based on the direction given by the Attorney General.

The respective vessel is currently 50 nautical miles away and the black oil spill has extended to nearly a 2 mile radius.

The tanker reignited for a second time recently, and the fire was completely contained last morning.