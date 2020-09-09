සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

95,529 new coronavirus patients reported in 24 hours in India

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 8:34

India has reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the world during the past 24 hours.

A total of 1168 new deaths have been reported increasing the country's total death toll to 75,091 and with 95,529 new infections reported, the total infected has increased to 4,462,965 infected.

In the United States and Brazil, the death toll rose again to 1154 and 1136, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus infections worldwide is 27,998,432 and the reported number of deaths is 907,055.

