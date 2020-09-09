සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

664 Sri Lankans from 3 Middle Eastern countries arrive in the island

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 9:11

A total of 664 Sri Lankans from three Middle Eastern countries arrived at the Katunayake and Mattala airports this morning.

81 Sri Lankans from Doha, Qatar and 293 Sri Lankans from Dubai, United Arab Emirates have arrived at the Katunayake Airport.

Meanwhile, 290 arrivals at Mattala Airport from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

With the identification of 07 coronavirus infected people yesterday, the number of coronavirus infections reported in the country has increased to 3,147.

According to the Government Information Department, five people from Saudi Arabia, one Indian sailor and one from Britain have been infected with coronavirus.


