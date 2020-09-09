සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Proposal to ban cattle slaughter to the cabinet in a month (Video)

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 9:29

The cabinet paper pertaining to the ban of cattle slaughtering in the country is to be presented before the cabinet in a month.

Government sources noted that the respective cabinet paper had been presented by the subject minister, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The proposal regarding the ban on cattle slaughtering in the country was put forward during the ruling party meeting held recently.

The approval from the group of MPs was received for this proposal submitted by the premier, and the respective cabinet paper is being drafted with the involvement of the ministry of Buddha Sasana, religious and cultural affairs.

The Malwathu and Asgiriya Anunayake Theras have commended the proposal of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to halt the slaughter of cattle in the country entirely, adding that this decision should be supported by all regardless of their political differences.

The Anunayake Thera of the Malwathu Chapter Ven. Dimbul Kumbure Wimaladhamma and the Anunayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter Venerable Wandaruwe Upali Thera said that the rulers should act in a manner in accordance with the Buddhist philosophy and teachings and that non-violence should prevail.






