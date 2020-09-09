Three+arrested+with+weapons+in+Dickwella

Three persons have been arrested with several weapons in the Bodarakanda area in Dickwella.



According to the Police Media Unit, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted in the area yesterday and a 12 bore firearm, two different types of pistols, 12 bore rounds of ammunition(27), T-56 ammunition (5), a sword and a knife were found in their possession.



They are aged between 19 and 62 and are residents of Borakanda and Urugamuwa areas.