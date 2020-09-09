සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Three persons including Wele Suda's brother-in-law arrested

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 10:14

Three persons, including underworld leader Wele Suda's brother in law arrested along with heroin in Imaduwa.

