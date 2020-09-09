50kg fertiliser sack for Rs.1500 to be provided for farmers (Video)





Cabinet approves to provide 50kg fertiliser sack for Rs.1500, for farmers except paddy farmers through the open market.Co-Cabinet Media Spokesman Ramesh Pathirana stated that fertilizers required for the Maha season by the paddy farmers will be provided free of charge and a 50 kg bundle of fertilizer required for other crops will be provided at a cost of Rs. 1500.Accordingly, Cabinet approval has been granted to import an additional 300,000 metric tons of fertilizer to Sri Lanka this year, Co-Cabinet Spokesman Ramesh Pathirana further stated.CABINET DECISIONThe farmers had to confront with numerous difficulties due to sporicidal changes in the fertilizer subsidy policy during the previous period, non - payment of precise amounts to the companies importing fertilizer and the influx of fertilizer without quality and standard into the market. Therefore, it has been planned to act as follows for the precise implementation of the fertilizer provision methodology for the farmers with effect from the Maha season 2A20 / 21 to circumvent this situation.