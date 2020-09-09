සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 11:47

The son of former Councilor Ranjan de Silva of Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council, Savithra de Silva, has assaulted a person which has been recorded in a CCTV camera.

Ranjan de Silva the former Councilor of the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council was murdered.

When we inquired about this from Savithra de Silva, he stated that he had assaulted a suspect for his father's murder.




