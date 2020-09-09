Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)

The son of former Councilor Ranjan de Silva of Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council, Savithra de Silva, has assaulted a person which has been recorded in a CCTV camera.



Ranjan de Silva the former Councilor of the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council was murdered.



When we inquired about this from Savithra de Silva, he stated that he had assaulted a suspect for his father's murder.







