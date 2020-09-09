සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rough seas around the island - a notice to the fishing and naval community

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 12:22

The Meteorological Department states that wind speeds will increase up to 60-70 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanthurai via Mannar.

Also in the sea area from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota the wind speed will increase to 60 to 65 kmph.

Therefore, the Meteorological Department warns the fishing and naval community to be vigilant in this regard.

