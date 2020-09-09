Two+arrested+with+firearms

Two persons have been arrested in the Dehiowita area in Avissawella with two foreign made firearms.
Police said that during the raid, two foreign made 12 bore and 16 bore firearms were seized from the suspects.
The suspects aged 34 and 67 are residents of Avissawella - Pitadeniya and Dehiowita areas.
