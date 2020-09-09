A+programme+to+enhance+the+taste+and+quality+of+food+and+beverages+provided+in+state+hospitals+

Dr. Jayasundara Bandara, Project Director of the Primary Health Care Empowerment Project, hopes to implement a special program on the instructions of the Ministry of Health to enhance the taste and quality of food and beverages provided free of charge to patients being treated in government hospitals island wide.



The nutrition and health needs of the patients being treated in the respective hospitals will be taken into consideration and the necessary authorities and specialists will be consulted in cases of special concern.



Special training programs are planned with the participation of hospital authorities, relevant technical staff, food observers as well as specialist doctors and nutritionists and the training will be attended by talented chefs from all over the country.



However, in the implementation of this project, the Primary Health Care Empowerment Project hopes to plan all aspects of the project according to public feedback.



Ideas and suggestions for the implementation of this national program can be submitted before 12 noon on October 30. These suggestions or comments can be submitted by regular mail or e-mail.



The Project Office also hopes to invite all those who provide comments and suggestions for a special discussion on a selected date.



Address: Primary Health Care Empowerment Project



No. 191, Third Floor, JR Jayawardena Center

Colombo-07.

E-mail: [email protected], Inquiries - 0112680549 (Thanuja)