Body+of+journalist+found+inside+a+house+in+Thalawathugoda

Thalawathugoda - Police have found the body of a journalist (English) inside a house on Kumaragewatta Peiris Mawatha.
The 60-year-old unmarried male journalist was reportedly staying at home alone.
It is suspected that he had died about 5 days ago and the police stated that the body was decomposed.
The police stated that the post mortem will be able to reveal whether his death was a suicide.
