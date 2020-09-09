Body+of+journalist+found+inside+a+house+in+Thalawathugoda

Thalawathugoda - Police have found the body of a journalist (English) inside a house on Kumaragewatta Peiris Mawatha.



The 60-year-old unmarried male journalist was reportedly staying at home alone.



It is suspected that he had died about 5 days ago and the police stated that the body was decomposed.



The police stated that the post mortem will be able to reveal whether his death was a suicide.