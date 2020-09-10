SL+Medical+Council+removes+four+Russian+medical+universities+from+the+recognized+university+list

The Sri Lanka Medical Council has decided to remove four Russian universities from the list of recognized universities.



Patrice Lumumba University known as the Peoples' Friendship University, Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University (formerly known as Russian State Medical University and the Second Moscow State Medical Institute), Kursk State Medical University, and Tver State Medical University has been delisted.



When we inquired about this from the Secretary of the Medical Council, Dr. Ananda Hapugoda, he said that this decision was taken after a five year review by a panel of experts.



He also said that the decision was taken by the relevant panel of experts considering the problems that exist regarding the quality of these universities.



However, the registrar said that even though the four universities in question have been removed from the list, there is no impediment for any student who has completed the degree course and is currently studying at those universities to register with the Medical Council.