Around 40 inmates at the Boossa prison launch a hunger strike over several demands.



A senior official of the Prisons Department told the Hiru news team that the inmates have launched the hunger strike based on several demands including increasing the time given to lawyers to meet.



Organized criminals Kosgoda Tharaka, Podi Lasi and Kanjipani Imran are also being held in this special section of the Boossa Prison.