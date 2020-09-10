Notice to remove ship from Sri Lankan waters - Water Sample Report Monday (Video)

Technical analysis confirms the ship’s crude oil tanks are unhurt as of now and no reports of crude oil dripping from the stricken ship. To further substantiate this, a joint diving operation by a Sri Lanka Navy and Indian Coast Guard diving team is scheduled, once the prevailing rough sea condition recedes.

The ship is currently lying about 40-41 nautical miles off the shore. Meanwhile, the engine and pump rooms of the distressed vessel are flooded with approximately 80% of sea water surged in order to extinguish fire and stabling in trim by aft condition.

In the meantime, the Navy-transferred officials from the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA), Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) and University of Ruhuna returned ashore with sea water samples collected from the site of the ship, for further examination.

More studies in to the condition of sea water are also currently underway at the laboratory unit of the Pollution Control Ship of the Indian Coast Guard Ship in the vicinity.



The announcements from the experts who boarded the ship are yet to be received and the possible occurrences aboard distressed ship could only be determined based on such particulars. Once the safety procedures are complete, the responsibility of the ship rests with the ship's owner and its salvation firm.