Notice to remove ship from Sri Lankan waters - Water Sample Report Monday (Video)

Another fuel patch was spotted in the sea area where the ship is located and it was revealed that the recent fuel patch and the one noticed the previous day had been caused by leaks from the ship's fuel tanks.
Photographs snapped by the Indian Coast Guard and Sri Lanka Air Force aircraft indicated that the fuel patch that was observed the day before is no longer visible and the one reported today is being dissolved gradually.
Accordingly, the aircraft sprayed dispersant on fuel patches on two flights. The Dornier conducted 02 sorties and remains ready get off ground, in an emergency.
The company that owns the New Diamond ship is due to be notified today to remove the ship from Sri Lankan waters as soon as possible.
The Marine Environment Protection Authority stated that further action will be taken in accordance with the instructions given by the Attorney General to take necessary measures to prevent damage to the country's coastline.
Technical analysis confirms the ship’s crude oil tanks are unhurt as of now and no reports of crude oil dripping from the stricken ship. To further substantiate this, a joint diving operation by a Sri Lanka Navy and Indian Coast Guard diving team is scheduled, once the prevailing rough sea condition recedes.
The ship is currently lying about 40-41 nautical miles off the shore. Meanwhile, the engine and pump rooms of the distressed vessel are flooded with approximately 80% of sea water surged in order to extinguish fire and stabling in trim by aft condition.
In the meantime, the Navy-transferred officials from the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA), Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) and University of Ruhuna returned ashore with sea water samples collected from the site of the ship, for further examination.
More studies in to the condition of sea water are also currently underway at the laboratory unit of the Pollution Control Ship of the Indian Coast Guard Ship in the vicinity.
The announcements from the experts who boarded the ship are yet to be received and the possible occurrences aboard distressed ship could only be determined based on such particulars. Once the safety procedures are complete, the responsibility of the ship rests with the ship's owner and its salvation firm.