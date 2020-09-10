The identity of the body found floating in the Diyawanna (Video)





The identity of the body found this morning in the Diyawanna Oya near the Polduwa Bridge near the Parliament has been identified.



The deceased has been identified as a 74 year old resident of Hokandara - Sinhapura area.



His son has lodged a complaint with the Thalangama Police stating that the father had left the house without informing his relatives last Monday.



The Hulftsdorp Magistrate is scheduled to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the body and the Welikada Police are conducting further investigations.