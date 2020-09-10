Kavaan the Sri Lankan elephant known as “the world’s loneliest elephant” to find a home in Cambodia

Kaavan was born in Sri Lanka in 1985 and was donated to Pakistan with the intention of strengthening ties between the two countries. And for nearly 35 years, Kaavan has endured life in a run-down zoo in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. He and his partner, Saheli, lived together in the Marghazar Zoo from 1990 until Saheli died in 2012.



Over the years he grew overweight and was known as “the world’s loneliest elephant”.



Animal rights groups and celebrities campaigned against his unsuitable captivity. In 2015, a public petition addressed to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Naward Sharif, called for the release of Kavan. In 2016, a series of sensitive photographs of Kavan tied in chains was circulated through the internet.



In addition to being overweight, examiners determined that he suffers from an array of other physical and psychological ailments. He’s malnourished, his nails are cracked and feet damaged from years pacing unsuitable flooring, and he has behavioral issues.



The Islamabad High Court ordered the release of ‘Kavan’ in May and ordered wildlife officials to come up with a "suitable sanctuary." A panel of experts then recommended the 25,000-acre (101-square kilometer) site in Cambodia.





Pakistan’s High Court ruled that Kaavan’s longtime home, Marghazar Zoo, must close because of its systematic neglect and unsafe conditions for animals.



Kaavan’s change in fate followed years of advocacy by animal rights groups and celebrities, including Cher.



Lack of physical and behavioral enrichments, as well as the absence of a partner, have resulted in Kaavan becoming incredibly bored according to veterinarians. He had also developed stereotypical behavior where he would swoosh his head and trunk from side to side for hours.



Kaavan was reportedly nursed back to health by a veterinarian who soothed him by singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”.



According to foreign media reports on Friday, veterinarians and the animal aid group approved him for travel, probably to an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia. The move would allow Kaavan, the only elephant in the Pakistani capital, to interact with over 80 pachyderms in the Cambodian park while under the care of wildlife experts.