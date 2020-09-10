සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Kavaan the Sri Lankan elephant known as “the world’s loneliest elephant” to find a home in Cambodia

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 14:16

Kavaan+the+Sri+Lankan+elephant+known+as+%E2%80%9Cthe+world%E2%80%99s+loneliest+elephant%E2%80%9D+to+find+a+home+in+Cambodia+

Kaavan was born in Sri Lanka in 1985 and was donated to Pakistan with the intention of strengthening ties between the two countries. And for nearly 35 years, Kaavan has endured life in a run-down zoo in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. He and his partner, Saheli, lived together in the Marghazar Zoo from 1990 until Saheli died in 2012.

Over the years he grew overweight and was known as “the world’s loneliest elephant”.

Animal rights groups and celebrities campaigned against his unsuitable captivity. In 2015, a public petition addressed to the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Naward Sharif, called for the release of Kavan. In 2016, a series of sensitive photographs of Kavan tied in chains was circulated through the internet.

In addition to being overweight, examiners determined that he suffers from an array of other physical and psychological ailments. He’s malnourished, his nails are cracked and feet damaged from years pacing unsuitable flooring, and he has behavioral issues.

The Islamabad High Court ordered the release of ‘Kavan’ in May and ordered wildlife officials to come up with a "suitable sanctuary." A panel of experts then recommended the 25,000-acre (101-square kilometer) site in Cambodia.


Pakistan’s High Court ruled that Kaavan’s longtime home, Marghazar Zoo, must close because of its systematic neglect and unsafe conditions for animals.

Kaavan’s change in fate followed years of advocacy by animal rights groups and celebrities, including Cher.

Lack of physical and behavioral enrichments, as well as the absence of a partner, have resulted in Kaavan becoming incredibly bored according to veterinarians. He had also developed stereotypical behavior where he would swoosh his head and trunk from side to side for hours.

Kaavan was reportedly nursed back to health by a veterinarian who soothed him by singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”.

According to foreign media reports on Friday, veterinarians and the animal aid group approved him for travel, probably to an elephant sanctuary in Cambodia. The move would allow Kaavan, the only elephant in the Pakistani capital, to interact with over 80 pachyderms in the Cambodian park while under the care of wildlife experts.







Trending News

Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
10 September 2020
Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
10 September 2020
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
10 September 2020
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
10 September 2020
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero
10 September 2020
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero

International News

US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.