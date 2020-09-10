සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Hearing of the petitions filed against coronavirus death cremation gazette postponed

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 14:30

The Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing of petitions filed seeking the issuance of an order invalidating a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Health stating that people who die due to the corona pandemic should be cremated. The Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing of the petitions until November 26.

The petitions were taken up before the bench of the Supreme Court comprising justices Sisira de Abrew, L.T. B. Dehideniya and S. Thurairajah. 

The Attorneys-at-Law of the petitioners informed the court that the posts of the Director General of Health Services and the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, who were named as respondents in these petitions, have been changed and permission should be granted to nominate new officers and amend the petitions.

The 12 petitions were filed by four activists of the All Ceylon People's Congress (ACPC), including former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and a group of Muslims.

