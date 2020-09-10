Nearly+half+a+million+acres+destroyed+by+wildfires+in+America

Wildfires have wreaked havoc on more than 460,000 acres of land in several states, including Oregon in the United States.



The fire killed six people and injured three others, The U.S. Fire Department said that more than 1,000 people were being evacuated.



Extremely hot and windy weather in the western United States has contributed to the spread of wildfires.





