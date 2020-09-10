US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals

The United States has decided to refuse entry to thousands of Chinese nationals who tried to enter the country as students and workers.



They say that they have become a threat to the national security of their country.



U.S. officials say they have links to the Chinese government and security forces.



In particular, they said, it was suspected that they were coming to the country in the hope of stealing test data on the corona virus.



The United States has long accused China of being the source of the corona virus.