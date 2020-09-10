3152+million+for+the+printing+of+textbooks+next+year

Cabinet approval has been granted to allocate Rs. 3152.72 million for the printing of 400 types of school textbooks next year.
1063.71 million copies of 106 types of textbooks are to be printed by the Government Printing Department and 294 types of textbooks are to be printed by the private sector at a cost of 2059.01 million rupees.
