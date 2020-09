The bridge over the Uma Oya in the Daragala area connecting the Welimada and Uva Paranagama electorates is in a dilapidated condition.



The people of many villages have been severely inconvenienced due to the state of this bridge which was constructed about 80 years ago.



The main steel wires connecting the bridge have decayed and broken.



People complain that the bridge over the Uma Oya, which is several feet high, tilts to one side and is in danger of collapsing.