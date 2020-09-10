Authorities focus on flies that invade a village (video)

The attention of the Authorities' have been drawn to the recent Red Minute revelation about a fly menace due to a poultry farm.



Wanathawilluwa - Katukulianpulama village was subject to an invasion of flies on the 30th of last month.



This was due to the improper release of animal excreta from a large scale poultry farm.



After the Red Minute revelation, the attention of the public health inspectors in the area was drawn to this situation and the relevant poultry farms were inspected.







