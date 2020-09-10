Two+arrested+with+banned+pesticides+

Lunugamvehera Police have arrested two suspects who were transporting a consignment of banned pesticides including glyphosate in a lorry during a raid carried out at the Mattala entrance of the Southern Expressway today.



According to reports 100 kilos of glyphosate and 1000 kilos of carbofuran were found in the lorry.



The pesticides were being transported to the Thanamalwila area and the suspects are residents of Akuressa and Bandarawela areas.