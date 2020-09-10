Meeting+between+the+Ambassador+of+the+Netherlands+and+the+Prime+Minister+of+Sri+Lanka

Dutch Ambassador to Sri Lanka Tanja Gonggrijp called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.
She congratulated the government for winning the general election and for Sri Lanka's efforts to control the Coronavirus.
The Prime Minister inquired about the Dutch experts on board the New Diamond and pointed out the importance of implementing a training program between the maritime experts of the two countries.
