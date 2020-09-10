සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The circular regarding sports scholarships issued

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 22:35

The Ministry of Education states that a circular has been issued containing the admission of sports scholarship holders to sports schools and instructions pertaining to the development of sports schools.

It informs the education authorities about the admission of students to sports schools, administrative and financial matters as well as the development of sports schools.

At present there are 25 sports schools in each district of the country.

The enrollment of students will commence from grade 8 and the assistance of the Armed Forces will be used in the future for the development work in the sports schools in coordination with the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Education.


