Water samples from area surrounding the oil tanker sent to the analyst - New photos of the Oil Tanker (Photos)

The Marine Environmental Protection Authority handed over the water samples taken from the sea around the MT New Diamond to the Government Analyst this afternoon.General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Turney Pradeep Kumara said necessary measures have been taken to inform the owner of the ship in writing to remove the vessel from Sri Lankan waters as soon as possible.Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the Attorney General's Department to discuss the present state of the ship as well as the necessary steps that must be taken in future.A lengthy discussion on the prevention of any possible environmental damage to the country was also discussed at the meeting.Turney Kumara added the discussion had also focused on compliance with regional and international laws while transporting the ship off the coast of Sri Lanka.She claimed several problems regarding the ship's balance had arisen due to the fire.The ship is currently anchored 50 nautical miles offshore and a black oil slick of about two miles from the ship can be seen.