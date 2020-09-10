සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Water samples from area surrounding the oil tanker sent to the analyst - New photos of the Oil Tanker (Photos)

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 20:19

Water+samples+from+area+surrounding+the+oil+tanker+sent+to+the+analyst+-+New+photos+of+the+Oil+Tanker+%28Photos%29
The Marine Environmental Protection Authority handed over the water samples taken from the sea around the MT New Diamond to the Government Analyst this afternoon.

General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Turney Pradeep Kumara said necessary measures have been taken to inform the owner of the ship in writing to remove the vessel from Sri Lankan waters as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at the Attorney General's Department to discuss the present state of the ship as well as the necessary steps that must be taken in future.

A lengthy discussion on the prevention of any possible environmental damage to the country was also discussed at the meeting.

Turney Kumara added the discussion had also focused on compliance with regional and international laws while transporting the ship off the coast of Sri Lanka.

She claimed several problems regarding the ship's balance had arisen due to the fire.

The ship is currently anchored 50 nautical miles offshore and a black oil slick of about two miles from the ship can be seen.






Trending News

Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
10 September 2020
Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
10 September 2020
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
10 September 2020
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
10 September 2020
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero
10 September 2020
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero

International News

US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.