Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)

A huge fire has broken out in Beirut’s port at the site of a deadly explosion that killed nearly 200 people last month.



Video images show a large column of black smoke billowing into the sky over the Lebanese capital.



Port workers, filming the tower of flames and black smoke above the port, could be seen running from the area in panic, with people shouting “everyone, go!”



The Lebanese army said that a “warehouse of oil and tyres” in Beirut Port’s Free Zone had caught fire and they had joined efforts to extinguish the blaze, including drafting in helicopters.



Helicopters carrying buckets of water were seen flying across the city.



Local media reported that the army was starting to evacuate people nearby.







