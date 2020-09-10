24+arrested+for+possession+of+illegal+liquor

The Excise Department stated that 24 suspects were arrested on charges of possession of illegal liquor during raids carried out in the Marawila - Muttabediwila and Muhudukatuwa areas.
They are in their 30s and 40s.
Meanwhile, a resident of Jaffna has been arrested with 320 milligrams of heroin according to a tip off received by the Excise Department.
The suspect was remanded till the 22nd of this month after being produced before the court.
