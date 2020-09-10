A+young+man+from+Killinochchi+and+a+girl+from+Ratnapura+commit+suicide+

Police found the bodies of a young couple aged 27 and 28, who had hanged themselves from a tree in the Periyaparanthan area in Kilinochchi today.



They had committed suicide by hanging themselves in a remote area and the police stated that they had received information that the young man and the young woman had been missing since the 4th.



The young man was a 28 year old resident of Periyaparanthan area while the 27 year old girl was a resident of Ratnapura area.