SLMC’s decision to remove universities will ruin the friendship - Russian Centre

Issuing a communiqué the Russian centre says that the decision made by the Sri Lanka Medical council to delist 4 Russian universities will have a direct impact on the relationship between the two countries.



The communiqué noted that Russia has been a country which has carried out diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka since 1957 while providing the country with support and assistance whenever needed in international affairs.



It further noted that as a veto power holder in the United Nation’s Security council Russia has used the veto power to support Sri Lanka, thrice in history.



Meanwhile, it has been reported that Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has not signed off on the decision taken by the Sri Lanka Medical Council to delist four Russian Medical Universities.



A Ministry spokesman said although the medical council is responsible for regulating medical education in the country, its decisions are governed by the subject minister.



Responding to our news team, the GMOA stated that the medical council decision cannot be implemented as it is not approved by the minister.



Patrice Lumumba or People’s Friendship University of Russia, Second Moscow Medical Institute, Kursk State University, and Tver State Medical University were delisted as they violated enrollment conditions.



Registrar of the Sri Lanka Medical Council, Dr. Ananda Hapugoda told our news team the decision was taken after a review made by a team of medical experts once every five years.



He said, however, the delisting of the universities would not affect the passed out graduates and the current undergraduates in registering with the Sri Lanka Medical Council.