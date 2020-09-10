40 including Kanjipani, podi lassi, Kosgoda Tharaka and Wele Suda on a hunger strike

The fasting campaign staged by a group of 40 inmates of the Boossa Prison including drug suspects Kanjipani Imran, Kosgoda Tharaka, Podi Lassi, and Wele Suda this morning, is still continuing.



A senior prison officer stated that the protestors are demanding mobile phone facilities, more time to talk to their lawyers and to stop body inspections when they return after being escorted out of prison.



Meanwhile, three suspects including the brother-in-law of organized criminal gangster, Samantha Kumara alias Wele Suda were arrested with heroin in their possession yesterday.



The suspect possessed one gram and 300 milligrams of heroin, 37,500 rupees in cash, four mobile phones and a bank passbook at the time of the arrest at Ellegoda in Imaduwa.



Meanwhile, Galle Magistrate permitted police to detain the suspects for 14 days for further questioning.



