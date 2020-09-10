සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

40 including Kanjipani, podi lassi, Kosgoda Tharaka and Wele Suda on a hunger strike

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 20:15

40+including+Kanjipani%2C+podi+lassi%2C+Kosgoda+Tharaka+and+Wele+Suda+on+a+hunger+strike
The fasting campaign staged by a group of 40 inmates of the Boossa Prison including drug suspects Kanjipani Imran, Kosgoda Tharaka, Podi Lassi, and Wele Suda this morning, is still continuing.

A senior prison officer stated that the protestors are demanding mobile phone facilities, more time to talk to their lawyers and to stop body inspections when they return after being escorted out of prison.

Meanwhile, three suspects including the brother-in-law of organized criminal gangster, Samantha Kumara alias Wele Suda were arrested with heroin in their possession yesterday.

The suspect possessed one gram and 300 milligrams of heroin, 37,500 rupees in cash, four mobile phones and a bank passbook at the time of the arrest at Ellegoda in Imaduwa.

Meanwhile, Galle Magistrate permitted police to detain the suspects for 14 days for further questioning.


Trending News

Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
10 September 2020
Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
10 September 2020
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
10 September 2020
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
10 September 2020
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero
10 September 2020
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero

International News

US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.