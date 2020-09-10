සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President talks about 20th Amendment

Thursday, 10 September 2020 - 20:34

President+talks+about+20th+Amendment+
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa emphasized that a big change could be made with a simple start.

The President made this observation at a meeting with state ministers held at the Presidential Secretariat today.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also expressed his views regarding the on the 20th Amendment.

The President said, "Everything cannot be changed at once. It will take a long time. Different views have been put forward. We want to retain some of the features of the 19th Amendment. The main objective is to keep the presidency intact and move forward."

The President also commented on MP Premalal Jayasekara who was recently sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

The President pointed out that "The judge who gave the verdict was appointed by the Constitutional Council. Ther Constitutional Council included Karu Jayasuriya, Sajith Premadasa and Thalatha Athukorala.


Trending News

Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
10 September 2020
Huge fire breaks out in Beirut's port in Lebanon (Video)
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
10 September 2020
Dhananjaya's brother assaults his father's killers (Video)
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
10 September 2020
Preparations for the resumption of sports in schools - Guidelines to be issued
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
10 September 2020
Body of journalist found inside a house in Thalawathugoda
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero
10 September 2020
Legal action against the Maulavi and his lawyer for secretly videoing the witness hearing of Ven. Gnanasara Thero

International News

US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
10 September 2020
US bans 1,000 Chinese nationals
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 September 2020
Nearly half a million acres destroyed by wildfires in America
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.