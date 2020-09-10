President+talks+about+20th+Amendment+

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa emphasized that a big change could be made with a simple start.



The President made this observation at a meeting with state ministers held at the Presidential Secretariat today.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also expressed his views regarding the on the 20th Amendment.



The President said, "Everything cannot be changed at once. It will take a long time. Different views have been put forward. We want to retain some of the features of the 19th Amendment. The main objective is to keep the presidency intact and move forward."



The President also commented on MP Premalal Jayasekara who was recently sworn in as a Member of Parliament.



The President pointed out that "The judge who gave the verdict was appointed by the Constitutional Council. Ther Constitutional Council included Karu Jayasuriya, Sajith Premadasa and Thalatha Athukorala.



