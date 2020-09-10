Government+pays+attention+to+increase+the+number+of+national+schools+to+one+thousand

The Government has decided to increase the total number of National Schools in the country to one thousand and to expedite the development of National Schools.



This was stated at a discussion chaired by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa with all state ministers at the Presidential Secretariat today (10).



Meanwhile, the President and other state ministers have decided to appoint district education committees for the development of the school system.



It was also agreed to strengthen the coordination between the Education Zonal Offices and the Divisional Offices.



The President pointed out that there is an opportunity for politicians to participate in all activities that contribute to the development of the school system except teacher transfers and enrollment of children in schools, He stated that the participation is aimed at the common good and not for political interference.



Meanwhile, attention has been focused on appointing acting principals to fill the vacancies of principals in schools island wide.



The President pointed out that according to the Teachers' Constitution, teacher examinations should be held every year. He further stated that the main reason for the vacancy for principals was that it has not been conducted properly.



A statement issued by the President's Media Division further stated that it was decided to look into the possibility of appointing talented and experienced teachers in schools as acting principals.