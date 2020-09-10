සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Heavy showers in several provinces

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 7:39

The Meteorological Department states that showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces and in the Western and North Western Provinces and in the Galle and Matara Districts.

Thundershowers will develop at several places in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in some places in the Nuwara Eliya District.

The Meteorological Department warns that strong winds will develop at times in the North, North Central and North Western provinces, in the Trincomalee, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts and in the western slopes of the Central Highlands.

