Today+marks+the+19th+commemoration+of+the+New+York+attacks+that+shook+the+world

September 11, 2001 marks the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in New York, USA.



This terrorist attack was carried out by Al Qaeda. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center and one crashed into the Pentagon.



Foreign media reports at the time stated that another plane had crashed en route, failing to meet its target.



As a result about 3000 people were killed and nearly 6000 were injured.