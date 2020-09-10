The+Mawlavi+who+recorded+the+evidence+of+the+Presidential+Commission+resigns+

The All Ceylon Jamiathul Ulama (ACJU) has expressed its displeasure and concern over the actions of the Assistant Secretary General of the organization that secretly recorded BBS General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero giving evidence at the commission.



Also, the All Ceylon Jamiathul Ulama stated that he had temporarily resigned from his organization.



The Assistant Secretary General of the All Ceylon Jamiathul Ulama had secretly recorded when Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero testified before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attacks.



Later, officers of the Commission's Police Unit brought him out and the Commission's Presiding Judge also ordered the Police Unit to take a statement from him.



However, an executive committee meeting of the All Ceylon Jamiathul Ulama was convened yesterday to discuss the incident, where they decided to appoint a committee to look into the matter in accordance with the constitution of their organization.