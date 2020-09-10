Hiru Gamin Gamata Polpithigama - Galkaruhena village

The Hiru 'Gamin Gamata' program was launched yesterday focusing on the Kurunegala - Polpithigama - Galkaruhena village with the aim of educating the authorities and providing solutions to the problems faced by the people in the villages throughout the country.



They were given the opportunity to inform the authorities about the problems of the village and participate in live programs.

Hiru FM also gave away gifts and prizes to the participants.