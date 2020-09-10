සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Five member committee report on sustainable development objectives to the Prime Minister

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 9:06

The report of the five member committee on sustainable development objectives was presented to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Parliament yesterday.

This is by its members, including the chairman of the committee.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs chaired the five member committee appointed on the instructions of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The five-member committee was appointed to look into the country's sustainable development goals in relation to the 2030 Global Sustainable Development Goals.

