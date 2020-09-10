Cyber+attacks+on+US+presidential+election

Microsoft says it has been able to thwart cyber-attacks by Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers targeting the US presidential election campaign on November 3.



They are targeting the campaigns of Republican candidate President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.



Microsoft further stated that the hackers have clearly intensified their activities.



It was reported that Russian hackers also carried out cyber attacks during the last US presidential election when President Trump came to power.



Meanwhile, Twitter announced that new measures will be taken from next week to prevent false propaganda in the US presidential election.