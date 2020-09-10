Kalutara+schoolboy+hospitalized+after+being+assaulted+by+principal

A student has been hospitalized after being assaulted by the principal of a leading school in the North Kalutara area.
It is reported that 06 students studying in grade 7 of the relevant school have been assaulted in this manner.
One of the students has been hospitalized after being assaulted.
The North Kalutara Police have commenced investigations into the incident.
