Captain of New Diamond ship isolated in Galle (Video)

The captain of the New Diamond ship was brought to Galle and sent to an isolated center.Navy Media Spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva stated that he was brought to Galle from Kalmunai as per Corona guidelines.Accordingly, while the Captain is being held in a solitary confinement center, legal action will be taken regarding the ship.MT is registered under the Panama Flag. The New Diamond was on its way from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the port of Pradip in Odisha, India when it caught fire in the deep sea 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point in Sri Lanka.A fire broke out in the engine room of the ship whichwas caused by an explosion in the boiler.One member of the ship's crew was killed and the rest were rescued by the Navy.Meanwhile, the ship's crew member who was admitted to the Kalmunai Hospital with burn injuries has been admitted to a private hospital in Colombo.The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Turney Pradeep Kumara stated that the ship's ownership agency has been informed to remove the ship from Sri Lankan waters as soon as possible.At a discussion held at the Attorney General's Department yesterday, there was a lengthy discussion regarding compliance with regional and international laws in taking the ship out of the country's coastal zone.The New Diamond is currently located about 50 nautical miles (93 km) east of the town of Kalmunai in eastern Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, another tug sent by the company providing salvage services for MT New Diamond, reached the site of the distressed vessel for ongoing missions at night on 09th September 2020. Apart from that, 17 member salvage team from the salvor company alongside 04 from Sri Lanka Navy boarded MT New Diamond this morning and they are currently doing inspections and disaster assessments.

The operations are being continuously conducted in rough sea conditions about 50 nautical miles (93km) off Kalmunai where the fire-stricken ship is currently located.

Meanwhile, 09 ships from Sri Lanka Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy together with 02 Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ships and 03 Fast Attack Craft from 04th Fast Attack Flotilla, as replenishment vessels and 06 tugs deployed by other stakeholders are actively engaged in the operation further. Apart from that, aircraft of the Sri Lanka Air Force and a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard are doing aerial reconnaissance intermittently.

In the meantime, a Y-12 aircraft of Sri Lanka Air Force detected a fuel slick about 10 to 30 meters wide and about a nautical mile long. Accordingly, a Dornier aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard was flown to the location to spray dispersants on the area where the slick was located. However, it is believed that this slick was not caused by a crude oil leak from the ship.

The preliminary investigations into the distressed ship have already been completed. Meanwhile, the ship's engine and pump rooms have been flooded with sea water, stabling in trim by aft condition. Therefore, it is suspected that the fuel slick was caused by sludge oozed with flood water.