472+Sri+Lankans+to+the+island

472 Sri Lankans staying in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar arrived at the Katunayake Airport this morning.



According to our correspondent at the airport, 450 Sri Lankans from the United Arab Emirates arrived on Emirates' EK 648 flight at 2.00 am this morning.



Also, 67 Sri Lankans arrived in Sri Lanka at 1.45 am on a QR 668 flight from Doha, Qatar.



All of them were subject to PCR tests and after being tested, they have been referred to quarantine centers.