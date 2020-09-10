Will Sri Lanka own the New Diamond? (Video)

Our news team inquired from the Captain of the Merchant Navy, Isharaka Perera as to whether Sri Lanka has the capability to acquire the New Diamond ship.
He stated that according to the legal situation, the ownership of this ship is currently owned by Sri Lanka.
He further stated that the ship should be brought to the safe zone.
Speaking on the occasion Captain Isharaka Perera further stated that the New Diamond is an excellent ship with all facilities.
