Two arrested for drug trafficking

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 9:43

Two persons including a woman have been arrested in connection with a drug trade run by a prison inmate.

The suspect was arrested with 100 grams and 983 milligrams of heroin in a raid carried out in the Wennawatta area in Wellampitiya yesterday by the Organized Crime Prevention Division.

The police said that the woman and the other suspect, who are close associates of Borella Sampath, have been arrested following the recent arrest of a drug lord who is currently imprisoned in connection with drug trafficking.

They are 27 and 42 year old residents of Wellampitiya.

Meanwhile 392 suspects have been arrested on various charges during special raids carried out in the Western Province.

The police stated that 152 of them were arrested for drug offenses.

