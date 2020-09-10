සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Did the New Diamond ship catch fire? or was it set on fire? (Video)

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 9:55

Ports and Shipping Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena stated that investigations are being carried out by Sri Lanka regarding the fire that broke out on the oil tanker near the East Coast.

The Minister made this statement while participating in the Hiru 'Eththa' program.

The Minister further stated that at first no information was received from the ship that the ship was on fire and that the information was received by the Sri Lanka Navy from another ship that was passing close to the ship.

The Minister made this statement following an inquiry made by Hiru.


 




