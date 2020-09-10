සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

There are over 4.5 million coronavirus infections in India

Friday, 11 September 2020 - 12:17

In the last 24 hours ending this morning, there were 96,551 new infections, bringing the total number of corona virus infections in India to over 4.5 million.

Another 1,209 corona deaths have been reported from India in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of corona deaths to 76,304.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that efforts to develop a vaccine against the virus should not be discouraged, even if trials of the Astra-Seneca corona vaccine are suspended.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, was considered the most effective vaccine against the corona virus, but it was discontinued as a complication developed in the nervous system.

China has also approved regulatory testing for a nasal spray vaccine developed against the corona virus.

